Grassfed Jerky Market is anticipated to grow swiftly at a CAGR of 8% Forecast by 2021-2031

The demand for grassfed meat and related products including jerky has significantly risen in the recent past. The rise in meat consumers who prefer organic and natural food products are also concerned about the origin of their feed which has elevated the demand for grassfed jerky. Fact.MR projects that the market for grassfed jerky at over 8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Grassfed Jerky market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more.

Global grassfed jerky market has a fragmented structure. Some of the key players and brands in grassfed jerky market include:

Country Archer

Karl Family Farms

U.S. Wellness Meats

EPIC

Field Trip

Homegrown Meats

Lorissa’s Kitchen

Mighty Organic

The New Primal

Paleo Ranch

Person Ranch

Prevail

Think Jerky

Thousand Hills.

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

Segmentation of Grassfed Jerky Market:

The global grassfed jerky market is distributed based on its type, pack size, variant, end user, sales channel and regions.

Based on Type:

Grassfed Beef Jerky

Grassfed Pork Jerky

Grassfed Goat and Lamb Jerky

Others

Based on Packag Size:

Less than 25 oz

25 – 30 oz

35 oz and above

Based on Variant:

Original Grassfed Jerky

Jalapeno Grassfed Jerky

Chili and Lime Grassfed Jerky

Sea Salt Grassfed Jerky

Mustard BBQ Grassfed Jerky

Other Variants

Based on End User

Household Consumption

HoReCa

Based on Sales Channel

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Snacks Outlets

Online Retail

Other Sales Channels

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

