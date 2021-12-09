Industrial Smart Motors Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth during 2020-2028

The smart motor is the device that can be programmed to adjust the speed and torque of the motor by alternating the frequency and the supply of voltage. The smart motors are widely used in pumping to improve the efficiency by energy saving, reduce heat loss, and to control cooling of the pump. This factor drives the growth of the industrial smart motor market. Furthermore, the smart motor offers smooth acceleration and deceleration to protect the system. These types of motors find a wide range of applications in the manufacturing, automotive industry, energy and power, and others that drive the growth of the market.

The smart motors are used to control the speed of the motor as per requirement and application. Additionally, Smart motor functions combining the operation of variable speed drives, control unit, and motor, thereby providing integrating hardware and software that carrying out a process efficiently and effectively. Due to these factors, the rising demand for the industrial smart motors market. The increasing adoption of the smart motor in the industrial application such as in fans, pumps, compressors, conveyor systems, and others that are expected to drive the growth of the industrial smart motors market.

Top Leading Companies and Type –

1. CG

2. Dunkermotoren GmbH

3. HSD SpA

4. Nidec Corporation

5. Reliance Precision Limited

6. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

7. Schneider Electric

8. Somfy Systems, Inc

9. Technosoft SA

10. USAutomation

