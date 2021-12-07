Why is Industrial Salt Highly Required in the Drilling & Extraction Sector – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

250 Pages Industrial Salt Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Industrial Salt sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Industrial Salt. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Industrial Salt market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Industrial Salt, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Industrial Salt Market.

The industrial salt market stood at US$ 13.1 Bn in 2020, accounting for around 45% of the global salt market revenue share. Owing to multiple end uses, industrial salt demand is projected to increase at around 4% CAGR through 2031.

Market growth is mainly attributed increased application of industrial salt such as in chemical processing, caustic soda, soda ash, water treatment, de-Icing, and many more. Global consumption of industrial salt is poised to increase to 455 KT by 2031.

Attribute Details Industrial Salt Market Size (2020) US$ 13.1 Bn Market Forecasted Value (2031) US$ 20.3 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 4% CAGR Market Share of Top 5 Companies >20%

Key Segments of Industrial Salt Industry Research By Grade Grade-I Industrial Salt Grade-II Industrial Salt Others

By Source Rock Salt Natural Brine

By Production Process Conventional Mining Solar Evaporation Vacuum Evaporation

By Application Industrial Salt for Chemical Processing Caustic Soda Soda Ash Industrial Salt for Power Industry Industrial Salt for Oil & Gas Industry Industrial Salt for Water Treatment Industry Industrial Salt for De-Icing Others



Industrial Salt Market- Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the industrial salt market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 and 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the industrial salt market. This report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players, along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of industrial salt. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the industrial salt market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of the industrial salt market value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the industrial salt market along with their product portfolio enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Report Summary The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including speculative and current production capacity, capacity utilization rates, captive consumption rates, grade-wise pricing, revenue growth and list of consumers with consumption quantity, trade analysis, product enhancements, and revenue generation from industrial salt across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of industrial salt during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The industrial salt market has been analyzed for each market segment, in terms of volume (KT) and value (US $ Mn). Market estimates at global and regional levels for industrial salt is available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “Kilo Tons” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent industrial salt market segments, along with the market attractiveness evaluation has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, the absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve along with identifying potential resources, considering sales and distribution perspective in the global industrial salt market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the industrial salt report, which helped to deliver projection on the regional markets. These chapters include the regional macros (political economic, and business environment outlook, which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of industrial salt market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for industrial salt has been offered for each regional market, along with the market scope estimate and forecast, price index, and impact analysis of dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competition The report sheds light on the leading manufacturers of industrial salt along with their detailed profiles. Essential and Up-to-date data information related to the market performers, who are principally engaged in the production of the industrial salt, has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits the report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as production sites & capacities, product portfolios, channel partners, prominent consumers, and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the industrial salt market. Key Takeaways from Market Study The global industrial salt market is anticipated to witness decent growth over the period of forecast and create a value opportunity of around US$ 6.3 Bn, adding 1.5X value as compared to 2020.

Oil & gas applications are set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and expected to gain 20 BPS in their market share by 2031.

The de-icing segment is anticipated to lose around 67 BPS over the forecast period.

East Asia holds a leading share in the global industrial salt market, of which, China has captured a lion’s share of the demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected all regions and industries. With the oil & gas sector – an important end user of industrial gas – being badly affected, growth of the market will be sluggish in 2021. “Key market stakeholders with economies of scale are set to gain impressive profits over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Industrial Salt Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Industrial Salt market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Industrial Salt market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Industrial Salt Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Industrial Salt Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Industrial Salt Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Industrial Salt Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Industrial Salt: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Industrial Salt sales.

More Valuable Insights on Industrial Salt Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Industrial Salt, Sales and Demand of Industrial Salt, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

