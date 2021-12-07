Data Center Market: Rising Virtualization Key Factor Driving Demand of the Market – Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of IT Data Center. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of IT Data Center Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of IT Data Center market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of IT Data Center

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of IT Data Center, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of IT Data Center Market.

As data centers shift toward supporting more digital strategies, their business will depend on the capabilities of the IT ecosystem to underpin new initiatives. The requirement for a more decentralized approach, to address the need for digital business infrastructure, has been recognized by organizations that have embarked on the digital business journey. With the rapid rise in velocity and volume of data, inefficiency increases with regard to streaming information to the data center for processing.

A new Fact.MR study foresees the data center market to bring in nearly US$ 178,000 Mn revenues by 2028-end.

Reliance on the data center continues to grow, albeit more workloads are shifting to multi-tenant sites from on-premise facilities. The rise of hyperscale cloud providers, coupled with the hybrid cloud and edge data center trends will continue to influence growth of the data center market.

Data Center Market: Installation & Construction Activities Spearhead with Surging Activities of New Data Center Construction

Revenues from the installation & construction of data centers are poised to remain significantly larger than those from consulting & integration services, albeit the latter will present a comparatively higher growth rate through 2028. The construction of new data center space has demonstrated a five-year high. North American Data Centers, a firm that tracks the data center industry in North America, has stated data center projects of nearly 300 megawatts capacity are under construction in the region.

The surge in construction activities of new data centers is underpinned by a five-year high inventory of the industry and reflecting increased confidence in space leases by real estate developers across leading geographic markets.

Revenues from new data centers are likely to surpass US$ 104,000 Mn by 2028-end.

Although data center rebuilds currently account for a significantly lower share of the data center market, an impressive growth rate, even though slightly lower than new data center construction, has been foreseen for data center rebuilds in the upcoming years.

The growth of the data center rebuilds is primarily driven by the hyperscale service providers, who are changing ways an IT space is sold and built. In the meantime, the data center providers are revamping their construction strategies for delivering capacity faster in larger chunks. The ongoing shift of the enterprise IT workloads, moving out of the on-premises data center to purpose-built facilities that are operated by colocation and cloud platforms providers, is the “trend behind the trend”.

Data Center Market: Impressive Momentum for Consulting & Integration of Data Centers

Data center consulting and integration services are likely to record an impressive rise in light of the rising complexity pertaining to the network design requirements. This coupled with the growing need for data centers across a wide range of industrial sectors will continue to augur well for the growth of the data center market in the near future. Revenues from data center consulting & integration are projected to exhibit an impressive 12.5% CAGR through 2028, which is greater than those from installation & construction.

Data center end-user proliferation, in combination with the rise in customizability and versatility in relevant network designs, will continue to be a key growth determinant for data center the market. With data center transformation being one of the top agendas among enterprises, demand for consulting & integration services is high as enterprises seek expertise for aiding their business strategy, planning, and implementation. “Data center service providers that invest in the consulting & integration skills, for supporting the digital initiatives of their customers, will continue to witness robust remunerativeness in the near future,” says a lead Fact.MR analyst.

The data center market will continue to showcase high growth in North America, wherein majority share of the market will continue to be accounted by the U.S. The data center market in Europe will trail that of North America, in terms of revenues; however, revenues from Europe will increase at a comparatively higher rate than those from North America through 2028.

Data Center Market: Comprehensive Segmentation Analysis

A detailed analysis on the data center market has been delivered by the report in terms of segmentation analysis.

The data center market has been branched into 2 major segments, namely, component and region.

The component segment is further categorized into consulting & integration and installation and construction.

Key application sectors, including IT & telecommunication, healthcare, BFSI, and government, apropos of installation and construction component of the data center have been elucidated in the report.

In-depth assessment has been offered on all the aforementioned segments, engulfing market forecasts and estimates at regional and country level.

The segmentation analysis rendered on the data center market is imperative for the report readers for understanding potent opportunities as well as lucrative regions for growth of the data center market.

All the market segments illuminated in the report have been systematically represented in the form an image titled “Market Taxonomy”.

The report classifies the data center market, on the basis of regions, into North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, and Japan.

More Valuable Insights on IT Data Center Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of IT Data Center, Sales and Demand of IT Data Center, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

