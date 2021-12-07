Global Vascular Grafts Market to Expand on Account of Increasing Cases of Vascular Disorders

The global vascular grafts market is set to witness rapid growth on account of increasing incidence of vascular disorders. This information has been provided by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Vascular Grafts Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Endovascular Stent Graft, Hemodialysis Access Graft, Bypass Graft, Peripheral Vascular Graft), By Application (Coronary Artery Disease, Vascular Occlusion, Renal Failure), By Material (Synthetic, Biological), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

The report provides a study and analysis of the various factors that are likely to accelerate the growth of the global vascular grafts market. Vascular graft or bypass is a widely accepted and recommended surgical procedure. It is performed to redirect blood flow from one area of the body to another by reconnecting the blood vessels. The most common condition that requires the use of a vascular graft is ischemia (inadequate blood supply) caused by arteriosclerosis. In such conditions, a vascular graft is the best solution to restore regular blood circulation in the body.

Top Leaders Overview:

Some of the leading companies in the global Vascular Grafts Market:

Artegraft, B. Braun Melsungen, BD

Cook Medical

CryoLife, Inc

Heart Medical

LeMaitre Vascular

MAQUET getinge group

Medtronic

Shanghai Suokang Medical Implants

Vascular Grafts Solutions

Expensive Surgeries a Major Roadblock

While there are many factors favoring the expansion of the global vascular grafts market, it still has to overcome certain obstacles. One such obstacle is the high cost of surgeries required to treat vascular disorders. The other major roadblock is the fear of vascular graft infection. Though rare, the possibility of occurrence of vascular graft infections instils an element of distrust among the afflicted. According to a paper published by the Khakiv National Medical University in Ukraine, if a vascular graft infection occurs, it can prove disastrous for the patient. Such infections can lead to amputation or death, the paper notes.

Thus, these factors can prove to be major hindrances in the growth and development of the global vascular grafts market.

Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Fuel the Market

Cardiovascular diseases are widely accepted as one of the leading causes of death worldwide, according to a report by the World Health Organization. In a report of similar nature, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that coronary heart disease is the most common form of heart that kills millions of Americans every year. Besides coronary heart disease, Peripheral Artery Diseases (PAD) and cerebrovascular diseases are the major causes of cardiovascular diseases in the world. The rising number of cases related to such diseases in both the developed and developing nations is expected to aid the rapid growth of the global vascular grafts market in the forecast period. Primary reasons for the steady rise in cardiovascular diseases are adoption of unhealthy lifestyles (for example, excessive consumption of fatty foods, sedentary habits etc.), hypertension and high blood sugar levels. The global vascular grafts market is anticipated to gain traction as a result of these factors.

