The rise in the process of drilling fluid or drilling mud is likely to augment the market of pipe wipers positively. The extraction of oil, water wells, and natural gas wells is expected to witness the growth of pipe wipers market; owing to that pipe wiper is used to aid fluid, mud, and debris while drilling of boreholes into the earth.
The significant growth of pipe wipers can be anticipated as pipe wiper rubbers can also prevent foreign objects from entering the wellbore by covering the annulus between the tubing and casing. The rise in the process of drilling natural gas wells, crude oil wells like; petroleum, kerosene, diesel, and water wells are expected to pave a lucrative growth in the pipe wipers market; owing to the quality production of drilling boreholes.
Pipe Wipers Market Segmentation
Pipe wipers can be segmented on the basis of type and application
On the basis of type pipe wipers market is segmented as:
- Single/Flat pipe wiper
- Split Dual and Solid Dual pipe wiper
- Handle Bar pipe wiper
On the basis of application pipe wipers market is segmented as:
- Municipal water supply
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical and Petrochemicals
- Commercial
- Automotive
- Industrial
Pipe Wipers Market Regional Outlook
Geographically, the pipe wipers market has been categorized into seven prominent regions, including North America, Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Factors such as economic, regulatory, and political support are expected to sustain the demand for pipe wipers market in Europe.
Rapid expansion of the chemical & petrochemicals, and oil & gas requirements leads to the influence of the pipe wipers market in North America over the forecasted period.
The increasing number of population in East Asia and South Asia impacts the growth of the pipe wipers market positively due to the rise in consumption of natural reserves. Latin America is anticipated to possess immense potential for the growth of the pipe wipers market in the foreseeable future.
Important doubts related to the Pipe Wipers Market clarified in the report:
- Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
- How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
- Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
- Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?
Report regional analysis includes:
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
- South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
- Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
Pipe Wipers Market Key Players
Various manufacturers adopt innovative business strategies, technological advancement, and expansions to lead the pipe wipers market globally. The key players in the pipe wipers market are mentioned below:
- Benteler International
- Buhlmann Rohr-Fittings Stahlhandel GmbH
- Wienerberger AG
- Astral Polytechnik Limited
- JFE Holdings
- Finolex Industries Limited
- Advanced Drainage Systems
- Unicorn Group
- Mueller Industries
- OAO TMK
- Saint-Gobain
- ALFATUBO
- Arcelor Mittal
- Marley Plumbing and Drainage
- McAlpine & Co Ltd
