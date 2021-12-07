Foley Catheter Market to Derive Growth from the Increasing Number of Company Mergers

The global Foley catheter market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.65 billion by 2026. Driven by the variations in product offerings, the market will rise considerably in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Foley Catheters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Two-way, Three-way, and Four-way), By Material (Latex, and Silicone), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Surgery, and Others) By End User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics and Long-term Care Centres) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 1.02 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

A Foley catheter is used for draining urine from the bladder in cases of urinary incontinence. The properties of urinary catheter make it suitable for longer periods. Recent advancements in catheters have offered more comfort and convenience to the patients, as a result of which they are being widely used and consulted by doctors across the world. The product is designed with materials that cater to treatment in the internal parts of the body. The high prevalence of BPH and urinary incontinence will create a platform for widespread product adoption.

Market in North America to Derive Growth from the High Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence

Among all the regions that have been analyzed in the report, the market in North America will witness considerable growth in the coming years. The high prevalence of urinary incontinence will create several opportunities for the growth of the companies operating in this market. According to the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, in 2014 around 25% of the total patients in the United States were treated by Foley catheters at some time during their hospital stays.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global Foley catheters market are:

BD

Coloplast Corp

Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

SunMed

BACTIGUARD

Other Players

Industry Developments:

December 2017: BD completed the acquisition of C. R. Bard, Inc. with the aim to include Bard’s diverse products. Through this acquisition, the company plans to expand in the global market and establish a strong presence brand presence.

Table of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence & BPH, For Key Country/ Regions Number of Surgical Procedures, For Key Country/ Region Technological Advancements in Foley Catheters Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Partnerships & Acquisitions

Global Foley Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast , Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Two-way Three-way Four-way Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Latex Silicone Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Urinary Incontinence Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Long-term Care Centers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Foley Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Two-way Three-way Four-way Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Latex Silicone Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Urinary Incontinence Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Long-term Care Centers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Foley Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Two-way Three-way Four-way Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Latex Silicone Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Urinary Incontinence Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Long-term Care Centers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia pacific Foley Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Two-way Three-way Four-way Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Latex Silicone Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Urinary Incontinence Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Long-term Care Centers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue..

