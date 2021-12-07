Urinalysis Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global urinalysis market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Urinalysis Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Consumables), By Application (Pregnancy and Fertility, Disease Screening), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Diagnostic Centers, Others)Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

Regional Analysis :

Rising Government Initiatives to Encourage Growth in Europe

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The increasing R&D activities by key players is predicted to contribute to growth in the region. The growing awareness among the population about urinalysis is predicted to augur well for the market. The increasing cases of diabetes are likely to boost growth in North America. According to the National Diabetes Statics Report 2017, about 30.3 million Americans (nearly 1 in 10) suffer from diabetes. Europe is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of urinary tract infections. The increasing government initiatives for raising awareness regarding urinalysis among the population is a factor expected to stimulate growth in the region. Asia Pacific and Latin America are predicted to register a high growth rate owing to the increasing adoption of advanced urine analyzers and the rising geriatric population in China and India.

