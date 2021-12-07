Business Travel Market Projected to Reach USD million by 2027 | Top Key Players- American Express Global Business Travel, BCD Group, Booking Holdings, Inc., Corporate Travel Management, CWT

The Analysis of the market for Business Travel Market until 2027 is an in-depth study of the industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Business Travel Market with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region. The global market for Business Travel Market is expected to experience strong Growth over the forecast period.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

Business Travel Market – Companies Mentioned:

American Express Global Business Travel

BCD Group

Booking Holdings, Inc.

Corporate Travel Management

CWT

Direct Travel, Inc.

Expedia Group

Fareportal

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited

Travel Leaders Group

The Business Travel market accounted for US$ 1.37 Tr in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 2.09 Tr by 2027.

Rising interest of traders and investors especially the retail investor is amongst a major factor driving the growth of the Business Travel market. In addition, the range of platforms available from basic order entry screens for the beginner investors to advanced toolkits with live streaming charts and quotes for advanced traders is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the Business Travel market to grow their business.

Business travel is a broad term that consists of all the activities executed to achieve a business goal or objective. This objective could be increasing sales, building business relationships, client support, business operations, training, and learning & development among many others. Business Travel is a critical function in any organization and travel managers sees it as an opportunity for revenue generation. For governments also, business travel generates jobs, increases income and tax revenues. Business Travel is affected by factors such as size of the economy, GDP growth, travel infrastructure development, population, industry mix, business dispersion, technology adoption, exports, oil prices, tax, security, and regulatory policies.

