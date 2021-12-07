East Asia, South Asia Are Fastest Growing Market For Vegetable Grader, Says Fact.MR Report

The food industry is a global, collective and diverse business that supplies food for the demand created by world population. The food industry is directed towards providing quality food to end users, this process involves preparation, quality checks, inspection, packaging etc Increased population, rapid change in tastes of the consumers, food innovation, and cut-throat competition is going to increase the demand for processed and unprocessed food. New trends in marketing as specified by World Trade Organization (WTO) demand high quality graded products.

At the same time consumer has become more health conscious and demanding for the supply of quality vegetables and fruits due to which the demand for the vegetable grader to going to grow during industrial forecasted period.

Vegetable grader emerging as tool for delivering the nutritional value through quality vegetables

Vegetable grader is used to perform quality check on foods and vegetables because fruit and vegetables of proper dimensions, colour, skin, hardness holds the necessary nutritional value in fruits further more vegetable grader saves time and cost as compared to manual grading by hands.

Increase in growth rate of food industry, change in consumer perception about quality of fruit and vegetables, shift towards nutritional diet, limited time availability, to achieve operational efficiency, awareness about quality, increase in population, increase in automation and long-term storage of fruits and vegetables and supply of quality vegetables and fruits are going to drive the demand for vegetable grader.

Segmentation of vegetables grader market

Vegetables graders are classified based on their grading parameters i.e. size, shape, skin, hardness, colour, weight of the fruit and vegetables.

Based on type of operation vegetable grader market is segmented into:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Mechanical

Based on application vegetable grader market is segmented into:

Food Processing Plants.

Restaurants

Others

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Tier 1 industries are going increase their production as per increase growth rate Food Processing Industry

Tier 1 industries in the vegetable grader market is likely to increase the production in order to cater the demand for increased demand in food processing industry and restaurants.

s the awareness about quality of fruits and vegetables are increasing the region having the greatest number of food processing industry and restaurants are going to drive the market for vegetable grader. Tier 1 industries in vegetable grader market are GREEFA, Key Technology, Sescotech Inc, Tomra and Raytec Vision Spa., among others.

