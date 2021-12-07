Pain Patch Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2028

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Pain relief patch and arthritis pain patch are identified to relieve mild-to-moderate pain that is associated with arthritis, sprains, strains, and backache. Whereas, fentanyl patches are used to relieve severe pain in people who are expected to need pain medication around the clock for a long time and who cannot be treated with other medications. Fentanyl is in a class of medications.

The pain patch market is driving due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population. However, stringent regulations, and lack of skilled personnel with sound technical knowledge hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in government initiatives to enhance health care facilities, focus on research and increase in research funding boost the market growth.

Here we have listed the top Pain Patch Market companies

1. Allergan Plc (Actavis)

2. Endo International plc

3. GlaxoSmithKline plc

4. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc.

5. Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

6. Mylan N.V.

7. Pfizer, Inc.

8. Purdue Pharma L.P.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Pain Patch Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pain Patch Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Pain Patch Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

The pain patch market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of administration and therapeutic use. Based on type, the market is segmented as opioid & non-opioid. On the basis of mode of administration, the market is categorized as metered dose & microneedle patches. On the basis of therapeutic use, the market is categorized as pain relief, anesthesia, cough suppression, smoking cessation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Pain Patch Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Pain Patch Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Pain Patch Market – By Type

1.3.2 Pain Patch Market – By Mode of administration

1.3.3 Pain Patch Market – By Therapeutic Use

1.3.4 Pain Patch Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. PAIN PATCH MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. PAIN PATCH MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

