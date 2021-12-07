COVID-19 Impact on Functional Bars Industry 2021: Size, Share, Sales, Status and Key Players (Prinsen Food Group B.V., Frankonia Schokoladenwerke GmbH, Bedouin S.A.S)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Functional Bars Market” Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Functional Bars Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Functional Bars analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Functional food bars hit retail shelves during the time period 1999 – 2001 gaining traction among the target consumers. Since then, the market is growing at a steady rate, mostly due to the increased efforts by key manufacturers like improvement in sensory quality. Manufacturers have bettered their products to such an extent that taste is no more a negative factor for functional bars. Improved ingredient quality and the introduction of newer process technology has made functional bars available in attractive flavors and compositions, some of which are only unique to bar offerings. This is expected to drive the functional bars market over the forecast period, as more number of people are expected to consume functional bars regularly, owing to the attractive product offerings with added health benefits, thus increasing the demand for functional bars. Some key confectionery manufacturers have converted their lines of products into functional by introducing high protein ingredients to increase per unit protein servings to attract newer consumers while retaining the older ones.

Functional Bars Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Functional Bars for each application.

Functional Bars Market by Top Manufacturers:

Prinsen Food Group B.V., Frankonia Schokoladenwerke GmbH, Bedouin S.A.S, Viba Sweets GmbH, Nutrition & Santé SAS, Atlantic Grupa D.D., B.V. Vurense Snack Industrie, Artenay Bars, SAS, SternLife GmbH & Co. KG, anona GmbH, Halo Foods Ltd., Leader Foods OY, Glanbia Plc.,

By Product Type

Energy Bars, Protein-rich Bars, Meal Replacement Bars, Low Carbohydrate Bars,

By Format

Extruded, Co-Extruded, Double Layer, Multilayer,

By Function

Weight Management, Sports & Fitness, Functional Food, Others,

By Packaging

Wrappers, Boxes, Others

By Nature

Organic, Conventional,

By Sales Channel

Institutional Sales, Modern Retail, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Retail, Others,

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Functional Bars Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Functional Bars market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Functional Bars industry.

Different types and applications of Functional Bars industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Functional Bars Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Functional Bars industry.

SWOT analysis of Functional Bars Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Functional Bars market Forecast.

