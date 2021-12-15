Global Baby Food And Infant Formula Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Packed Baby Food In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ’Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global baby food and infant formula market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 56.1 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 78.9 billion

Baby food is a mixture of a soft mash of fruits, vegetables, and cereals designed for toddlers aged four months to two years and infant formula is food designed specifically for babies under the age of 12 months. As the number of nuclear families has grown significantly across the world, today’s mothers balance their jobs and the everyday needs of their infants on their own. Because of this structural change in lifestyle, women are looking for healthier food options for their babies on the market. Manufacturers are constantly designing new products to meet customer demand. They are introducing baby food and infant formula in a variety of shapes, textures, and flavors without sacrificing nutritional value. With the region’s large population and growing customer disposable incomes, Asia Pacific currently dominates the global baby food and infant formula industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Manufacturers create baby food and infant formula specifically to meet the nutritional needs of the baby. Baby food and infant formula are typically supplemented with the required amount of proteins and iron to aid the development and growth of the baby.

The market can be divided into the following type:

Milk Formula

Dried Baby Food

Prepared Baby Food

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Others

The leading regional markets for Baby Food and Infant Formula are:

North America

Latin Americas

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

The global baby food and infant formula market is being driven by rising consumer demand for packaged foods, convenience, and improved nutrition. Parents are increasingly embracing baby food and infant formula items owing to the high content of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates, which aid in their overall growth and development. Organic and minimally processed variants are also becoming more common as they are considered safer for consumption. As a result, rising research spending would contribute to the industry’s growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Abbott Nutrition, Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A. and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

