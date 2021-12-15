Global Airborne ISR Market To Be Driven By The Increased Demand For The Product To Prevent Drug Trafficking Organizations As Well As Illegal Migration In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Airborne ISR Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global airborne ISR market, assessing the market based on its segments like platform, system, type, fuel type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 23.1 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.2%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 30.5 Billion

North America is projected to lead the global airborne ISR market during the forecast period, accounting for the largest share of the global market. The increased demand for the product to deter drug trafficking organisations as well as illegal migration is driving the regional market’s rise.

The unmanned segment of the airborne ISR market is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Many ISR and border control missions are now easy thanks to the production of advanced UAVs. With the addition of electro-optical sensors, UAVs could be used for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and simultaneous data transfer to the ground station. In February 2020, Kratos Defence & Security Solutions was awarded a USD 14 million contract to develop Aethon, a new tactical UAV that can also perform intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. The unmanned segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to technological advancements and ease of use.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Airborne surveillance, surveillance, and recognition (ISR) systems aid in the identification and tracking of friendly or even hostile forces, as well as the assessment of damage to hazardous targets in a given region. It also leads to a variety of security operations aimed at raising awareness of the situation and ensuring the safety of military personnel. For data collection, such systems use three types of electronic sensors: electro-optical / infrared (EO / IR) sensors, radar, and signal intelligence (SIGINT) systems.

Based on the platform, the airborne ISR market is divided into:

Air

Space

Land

Sea

On the basis of the system, the industry is segmented into:

Maritime Patrol

Electronic Warfare

Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEWC)

Airborne Ground Surveillance (AGS)

Signals Intelligence (SIGINT)

The types of airborne ISR can be categorised as follows:

Surveillance

Reconnaissance

Intelligence

Based on the fuel type, the industry is divided into:

Hydrogen Fuel-Cells

Solar Powered

Alternate Fuel

Battery Operated

Gas-Electric Hybrids

It finds wide applications in the following sectors:

Manned Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Unmanned Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

The global regions for airborne ISR market include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Airborne ISR systems are mainly used by defence authorities to gather data from potential threats in order to improve national security. With technological advancements, an increase in terrorist attacks, economic growth, and political and religious conflicts, many countries are focusing on improving their war potential. In recent years, these factors have led to an unprecedented rise in demand for continuous monitoring and advanced data connections. Furthermore, governments around the world are implementing a slew of initiatives to speed up the deployment of airborne ISRs. Airborne ISR market growth has also been fueled by ongoing R&D initiatives in advanced electro-optical and infrared sensors for ISR and tactical missions.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BAE Systems PLC, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Thales Raytheon Systems and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

