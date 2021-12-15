Global Ghee Market Is To Be Driven By The Growing Food And Beverage Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ghee Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Ghee Market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, end use, distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 1 million tons

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 8 million tons

There are several health benefits associated with the consumption of Ghee for example it is rich in vitamin A, E, and K, that encourages weight reduction, enhances digestion and eyesight, soothes inflammation, strengthens immunity and bones, cures cough, relieves constipation, and cures thyroid deficiency. This is one of the most important factors driving the global ghee market’s growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ghee is a clarified butter that dates back to ancient India used particularly for cooking in Indian subcontinent cuisine, Middle Eastern cuisine and South Asian cuisine. It is made by churning buttermilk or milk. Ghee is also rich in calcium, vitamins, proteins, potassium, phosphorus, selenium, antioxidants, fatty acids, and butyric acids. It is also used in traditional medicine, and religious rituals.

On the basis of source, the market is divided into:

Cow

Buffalo

Mixed

Based on end use, the industry can be segmented into:

Retail

Institutional

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

The regional markets for Ghee include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global ghee market is being driven by an increasing awareness of the benefits of ghee consumption. Since it contains vitamins A, E, and K, the food has a number of health benefits. It aids weight loss, boosts immunity, strengthens muscles, increases digestion and vision, treats coughs and thyroid problems, and relieves constipation. These health benefits are some of the most important factors driving the global ghee market. The thriving food industry, where ghee is widely used in the manufacture of different food products such as bakery, ice cream, and others, is another major factor driving demand development. Moreover, increase in disposable income and rise of the population and its medicinal use in ayurvedic medicines will provide enhanced growth opportunities for the industry growth.

Overconsumption of ghee could lead to cardiovascular diseases, which in turn is key factor affecting the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Amul), Britannia Industries, Milkfood Limited, Creamy Food, Nestlé S.A.and others. The report covers the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, expansions and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

