Powder Welding Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2028

Introduction

Powder welding is a process involving the heating of a work piece with the help of a welding torch. At the same time, a dosage of metal powder is induced into the thermal flame. The metal powder then melts and gives a dense coating, which further creates a strong bond with the metal surface or work piece by the means of diffusion and surface alloying. In a powder welding assembly, the hopper is attached to the flame torch where the metal powder is fed. Powder welding is commercially used where a very thin layer of welding is required, particularly for smaller parts. In powder welding, the small thickness of 0.15 mm can give the optimum hardness, which is a prerequisite in many process industries.

Powder Welding Market: Market Dynamics

The use of power welding has sky-rocketed in the last few years, and the same trend is expected to continue its traction in the near future. Powder welding is referred to as one of the most cost-effective coatings, which creates the demand space for the same in numerous industries. Some of the attributes possessed by powder welding, such as uniform coating, self-fluxing, exceptional hardness with a very thin layer, and negligible requisite of heat treatment during the whole powder welding process cycle are expected to help the powder welding market grow in the near future. Moreover, the expanding end-use industry landscape is providing new growth opportunities for the market participants present in the value chain of the powder welding market. However, some of the challenges faced by the powder welding market are – powder welding is not economical for the formulation of thicker welding build up; also, powder welding is not applicable for surfaces such as aluminum and magnesium. These are some factors which may hamper the growth of the powder welding market.

Powder Welding Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the powder welding market can be segmented as:

Nickel

Ferrous

Silver

Titanium

Ni-B-Si

Others

On the basis of application technique, the powder welding market can be segmented as:

Metal Arc Welding

Tungsten Arc Welding

Laser Welding

Flux Cored Welding

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the powder welding market can be segmented as:

Metal Manufacturing

Building & Construction

Energy

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

Powder Welding Market: Region-wise Trends

Growing refurbishment activities of old infrastructure along with novel construction projects are expected to create growth space for powder welding manufacturers in North America and Europe. India, China, and SEA & Other Pacific Countries are expected to create the maximum opportunities for powder welding manufacturers, owing to industrial expansion along with the growing construction and automotive industry. Rapid urbanization coupled with growing disposable income in Asia Pacific is helping the powder welding market to grow. Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Eastern Europe are emerging as manufacturing hubs for the powder welding market.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global powder welding market identified across the value chain include:

Gensa Group

AMG Superalloys

NiGK Corporation.

Pometon Powder

Grecian Magnesite

A-Works

H.C. Starck

Tongling Xinxin Welding Materials

A.N. Wallis.

Xinchang Shibang New Material Co.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, application technique, product type, and end-use industry.

