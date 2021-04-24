Shotcrete Sprayer Market Size, Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2028

Shotcrete Sprayer Market: Introduction

A shotcrete sprayer is an equipment used for spraying mortar or concrete with the help of either a wet or dry mix process. Usually, a shotcrete sprayer consists of a concrete pump, a spraying arm, an air compressor, an additive pump and a control system, among other components, while high-end shotcrete sprayers are provided with remote controls as well. The airborne dust created by the use of shotcrete sprayers is significant and owing to this, manufacturers are focusing on investing in the research and development of new technologies, which can be incorporated in the existing designs so as to reduce airborne dust.

Shotcrete Sprayer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type of process, the global shotcrete sprayer market has been segmented into,

Dry-Mix Process

Wet-Mix Process

On the basis of product type, the global shotcrete sprayer market has been segmented into,

Robotic Shotcrete Sprayers

Manual SHOTCRETE SPRAYERS

On the basis of application, the global shotcrete sprayer market has been segmented into,

Repair and Maintenance Works

Surface Protection

Underground Construction

Others

Shotcrete Sprayer Market: Regional Outlook

Western Europe is expected to dominate the global shotcrete sprayer market in the coming years, owing to the increasing underground construction activities in the key economies in the region. Moreover, the demand for shotcrete technology is expected to increase in North America and Western Europe, owing to the use of these sprayers as an eco-friendly alternative for concrete spraying. Construction activities in the developing economies of Asia Pacific have witnessed a surge, owing to the increasing demand for affordable housing. This can be one of the key reasons that may promote the sales of shotcrete sprayers in the Asia Pacific region over the coming years.

Shotcrete Sprayer Market: Market Participants

Sika AG

Putzmeister Ibérica, S.A.

MacLean Engineering & Marketing Co. Limited.

Meta Therm Furnace Pvt. Ltd.

Gunnite International

Blastcrete Equipment Company

Titan Makina

Normet Group Oy

Surface Finishing Equipment Company

Changge Yingchuan Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Getman Corporation

Risen Machinery Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

