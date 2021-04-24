Passenger Car Sensors Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2025 | Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Denso Global

Latest released the research study on Global Passenger Car Sensors Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Passenger Car Sensors Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Passenger Car Sensors. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Global (Japan), Delphi Technologies (United Kingdom), Allegro Microsystems (United States), Analog Devices (United States), Sensata Technologies, Inc. (United States), CTS Corporation (United States), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Elmos Semiconductor (Germany),.

Definition:

The Passenger Car Sensors are able to manage the engines of automotive. Its purpose is to detect the actions of the automobiles and provide an equivalent output. Moreover, it also controls the amount of fuel being used in order to run the car engines at extreme efficiency. Passenger car sensors are commonly used in soothing the interior system of cars by giving more functions and features in the car. These sensors are normally installed on the back bumper of the car and these have an average of 60 -100 sensors on board which help in providing better comfort to the consumers. These sensors help in monitoring the system, attaining high control over machines, providing high performance and working automatically with less human efforts. Increasing consumer preference for automobiles will drive the market for passenger car sensors.

In August 2017 – Denso Corporation come up with a new product launch of 24-GHz submillimeter-wave rear and side radar sensor, which helps in improving vehicle safety system. With the launch of this product launch, the company can be able to achieve higher growth and demand from the automotive manufacturers as the demand for sensors in passenger cars have increased.

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Dichroic Glass Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Adoption of Constant Innovation Such As Concept of Advanced Driver Assist System in the Passenger Car Sensors

Market Drivers:

Increasing Growth of Automotive Industry Globally

Stringent Safety Norms, And New Car Assessment Programs for Passenger Car Sensors

Increasing Safety Concern Worldwide Among the People

Opportunities:

Low Penetration in the Developing Economy

The Rise in Electrification of Powertrain in Automotive Industry

Growing Rules and Regulations about Vehicle Safety around the Globe

The Global Passenger Car Sensors Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Speed Sensor, Position Sensor, O2 & Nox Sensor), Application (Powertrain/Drivetrain System Sensors, Exhaust System Sensors, Interior/Comfort System Sensor, Safety/Das Sensors, Body Control Sensors), End Market (OEMs, Aftermarket)

In September 2017, The Company Sensirion AG Switzerland acquired AUTO INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., which commonly is expected to expand their geographical presence and enhance its sensor business segment.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

