Customer Self-Service Software Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2025 | Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Oracle Corporation

Latest released the research study on Global Customer Self-Service Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Customer Self-Service Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Customer Self-Service Software. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation (United States), Nuance Communications (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce (United States), Aspect Software, Inc. (United States), Avaya (United States), BMC Software, Inc. (United States), Freshworks Inc (United States), Verint Systems (United States), Zendesk Inc. (United States).

Definition:

Customer Self-service Software (CSS) provides a platform for customers to access information and perform tasks without the need for live chat or customer support representatives. The utilization of this software provides around-the-clock support for customers, visitors, and employees to access information. These products provide support in a variety of ways such as web portals, phone-based, live chat, etc. Integration of artificial intelligence, business intelligence, and big data With CSS technologies to understand consumer behavior is boosting the market.

In Apr 2020, NuanceÂ® Communications, Inc. announced the launch of Nuance Mix, an open enterprise-grade, software-as-a-service (SaaS) tooling suite for creating advanced conversational experiences that power Virtual Assistants (VA) and IVR using Nuanceâ€™s industry-leading and cloud-agnostic Conversational AI.

In June 2019, Zendesk, Inc. announced the expansion of Answer Bot across all web and mobile channels, allowing companies to provide always-on support and faster responses for consumers with AI-powered self-service.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Dichroic Glass Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and Big Data With CSS Technologies

Market Drivers:

Rising Need among the Various Organizations to Improve their Overall Customer Satisfaction

Increasing Availability of Various Customer Service Touch Points

Opportunities:

Rapid Adoption of Automated CSS Software Across Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Upsurging Demand from Developing Countries

The Global Customer Self-Service Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by End User Industry (Banking, financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Retail & e-commerce, Education, Media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, Healthcare & life sciences, Transportation & logistics, Utilities, Government & public, Others), Services (Professional Services (Consulting Services, Integration and Deployment Services, Training and Support Services), Managed Services), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premise), Solution (Web Self-Service, Mobile Self-Service, Social Media & Community Self-Service, Intelligent Virtual Assistants, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and Interactive Text Response(ITR), Others)

In Sept. 2020, Nuance Communications, Inc. and Rakuten Mobile, Inc. announced a strategic partnership to add NuanceÂ® Intelligent Engagement AI Services to the Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP).

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

