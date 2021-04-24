Feminine Intimate Care Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Bayer AG, The Procter & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson

Latest released the research study on Global Feminine Intimate Care Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Feminine Intimate Care Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Feminine Intimate Care. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bayer AG (Canesten) (Germany), The Procter & Gamble Company (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Unilever (HUL) (United Kingdom), Sanofi (Lactacyd) (France), Himalaya Drug Company (India), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (United States), NÃ¶lken Hygiene Products GmbH (Germany), Femina (Israel).

Definition:

Feminine intimate care is intimate hygiene product especially made for women for cleansing, these intimate care products provide the genital area protection against any kind of infection by keeping it clean and also maintaining the pH value of 3.8. The intimate care helps in balancing the and supports the natural solution and helps in protecting against the harmful microorganisms providing better intimate hygiene and health. Feminine intimate care products include the intimate wash (liquid), wipes, creams, shaving gels, etc.

On 24th March 2020, HUL acquires Glenmark’s female hygiene brand VWash. Hindustan Unilever announced the acquisition of female intimate hygiene washes brand VWash from homegrown pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed sum.

Market Trend:

Increasing Use of Intimate Wash Products Among Women

Rising Online Availability of Feminine Intimate Care Products

Market Drivers:

Need for the Intimate Health Care to Avoid any Infections and other Serious Disease

Growing Awareness about the Intimae Health Care

Opportunities:

Increasing Spendings of the Brands on Feminine Intimate Care Marketing and Advertisements

The Global Feminine Intimate Care Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Wash, Wipes, Moisturizers & Creams, Shaving Gels, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Retailers, Hypermarket, Specialty Store), Form (Liquid, Gel, Foam, Others), End User (Women, Female Teens)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

