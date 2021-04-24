Facial Tissue Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2025 | Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Georgia-Pacific

Latest released the research study on Global Facial Tissue Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Facial Tissue Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Facial Tissue. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Procter & Gamble (United States), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (United States), Georgia-Pacific (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), SCA Hygiene Products GmbH (Germany), Asia Pulp & Paper (Indonesia), Kruger Inc. (Canada), Fujian Hengan Group Ltd. (China), Vinda International Holdings Limited (China), KP Tissue Inc. (Canada).

Definition:

Facial tissue papers are soft, absorbent, disposable papers that are suitable for external use. Facial tissues are largely made using the dry creping process and employ virgin fibers to ensure a very high level of softness. They are disposable alternatives for cloth handkerchiefs. Facial tissue also often contains lotions, perfumes, and other softeners to make the tissue feel better when used to blow or wipe noses. The three tissue companies with the largest market shares in the United States are Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, and Georgia-Pacific.

On August 16, 2018, KP Tissue Inc. and Kruger Products L.P. has announced its plan for a capital investment of $575 million in the Brompton area of Sherbrooke, QuÃ©bec, to build a new, state-of-the-art tissue plant featuring Canadaâ€™s largest and most modern through-air-dry (TAD) machine.

Market Trend:

Unbleached and Recyclable Facial Tissues

High Demand for Antibacterial Facial Tissue Paper owing to Increase in the Number of Diseases, such as Allergies, Colds, and Coughs

Market Drivers:

Growing focus on hygiene by consumers owing to the rise in disposable income and improving lifestyle are the key driving factors for the growth of the market.

Strong Distribution Channel and Increase in E-commerce Platforms

Low Cost of the product

Opportunities:

Product Innovations such as Adding Colors, Patterns, Scents, Lotions, and Germ-Fighting Agents

Advancements in Providing Variety of Package Sizes, Creating Designer Dispenser Boxes, and Introducing Tissues with Recycled Paper Content

The Global Facial Tissue Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Bleached Facial Tissue, Unbleached Facial Tissue), Application (At Home, Away From Home), Raw Material (Virgin Fiber, Recycled Content, Alternative Fibers (Wheat Straw, and Bamboo)), Packaging (Box Facial Tissue, Pocket Facial Tissue), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Facial Tissue Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Facial Tissue market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Facial Tissue Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Facial Tissue

Chapter 4: Presenting the Facial Tissue Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Facial Tissue market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Facial Tissue Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

