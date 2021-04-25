Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market Business Development Strategies and Future Prospects

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market is accounted for $313.11 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $694.19 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2026. Rising demand from various sectors such as building & construction, industrial, transportation, and power generation is one of the major factors for the market growth. Moreover, growth in industrial and commercial construction will provide opportunities for growth of the market. However, higher cost of these coatings may hamper the market growth..

Polyaspartic coatings display features of high durability and solidity that make them preferable over usually used coatings such as epoxy and polyurethanes. Reduced drying times, bigger film width, long pot life, unscented, low color values, and high unity with most surfaces make them preferable for concrete floor applications. Polyaspartic coatings also offer anticipation next to rust that makes them to fit for insensitive environment applications.

Amongst Type, Hybrid polyurea coating segment held significant market share during the forecast period. Hybrid polyurea coating is a combination of polyamide, polyol, and isocyanate. It provides better durability and high abrasion resistance because it is much thicker and adheres better to metal and concrete structures. By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the market due to rising industrialization and growth of the building & construction sector of the region.

Some of the key players in Polyaspartic Coatings include The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzonobel, Covestro AG, BASF SE, SIKA AG, PPG Industries, Hempel, Carboline, Laticrete International, Duraamen Engineered Products Inc., Rust-Oleum, Chromaflo Technologies Corporation, Neogard, Flexmar Coatings, Inc. and Polyval Coatings Inc.

Types Covered:

• Hybrid Polyaspartic Coatings

• Pure Polyaspartic Coatings

Technologies Covered:

• Solvent-Borne

• Water-Borne

• Powder Coatings

• Other Technologies

Systems Covered:

• Metallic

• Quartz

Channels Covered:

• Building & Construction

• Transportation

• Power Generation

• Landscape

• Infrastructure

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

