Global Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems market Rising Demand, Drivers, Strategies, Development Factors And Revenue Assessments

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems market is accounted for $17,033.00 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $32,176.78 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Increase in coal-fired and gas-fired power plants, rising transportation and construction industry and strict regulations of air pollution control are some of the key factors influence the market growth. Moreover, increasing technological advancements in pollution control will provide ample opportunities for the market growth. However, restricted operational range of this control system hampers the market growth.

Nitrogen dioxide is referred to as an oxide of nitrogen, which reacts with atmospheric gases to form smog and acid rain. It is responsible for formation of fine particles and ground-level ozone, both of which are associated with adverse health effects. Nitrogen oxide control systems are used to control and prevent the emissions of nitrogen oxides from various combustion surfaces. These systems are widely used in power generation and in the industrial and chemical sectors in order to control and reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

Based on Application, Construction & Cement segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to rising cement production. Cement is mostly used in mortar and concrete in the construction. By Geography, Asia Pacific dominated the largest market share due to growing disposable income, increase in demand for power & energy sector, in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems market include Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Fuel Tech, ,John Wood Group plc,, Siemens AG, S.A. HAMON, Honeywell International Inc., The Shell Group, Ducon Technologies Inc., Foster Wheeler AG, CECO Environmental, Maxon and Alstom.

Technologies Covered:

• Low NOx Burners (LNB)

• Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (SNCR) Reaction

• Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Reaction

• Fuel Reburning (FR)

• Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

• Industrial Application

• Transportation

• Energy Application

• Coal Fired Generation

• Power Generation & Energy

• Construction & Cement

• Incinerators

• Gas Turbines

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

