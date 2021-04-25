Gluten-Free Bread Market Analysis of Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2026

Cannabidiol (CBD), a phytocannabinoid, is carving its space in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector as an essential ingredient in health and wellness products that are used for curing minor aches and pains. Cannabidiol-infused products, including body oil, relieve joint aches and induce consumers with a general sense of well-being.

In addition, cannabidiol reverses hemorrhoids, avoids menstrual cramps, and lowers psychotic events of schizophrenia. Leading players in the Cannabidiol market are promoting it as a ‘no-side effect’ ingredient in pharmaceutical drugs, which makes it a viable alternative to THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). While THC shows its effect in the central nervous system (CNS), cannabidiol does the same in the immune system. Nevertheless, Cannabidiol and THC, after combining in equal ratios, complement each other’s positive impacts – the “entourage” effect, which can influence emerging trends in the cannabidiol market in the coming years.

Improving Accessibility to CBD-based Therapies: WHO Report aids Alleviation of Restrictions on Cannabidiol

Cannabis comprises over 100 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids, with the most common among them being CBD and THC. The WHO’s Expert Committee on Drug Dependence (ECDD) published a report in 2017, which acknowledges clinical employment of CBD to be the most advanced treatment of epilepsy.

CBD is perceived to have significant therapeutic value for seizures on account of epilepsy and relevant conditions. In addition, clinical trials conducted on CBD have depicted its efficacy in treatment of various forms of epilepsy. The report further acknowledged existence of primary evidence underpinning utilization of CBD in treatment and management of various other diseases that include Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and Huntington’s disease.

ECDD’s conclusion states that current state of research with regard to scheduling of CBD is not justified, and it could impact accessibility for medical and scientific research. ECDD’s impending final recommendations, to be published soon, will reaffirm or reinforce these conclusions, in order to alleviate legitimate basis for Secretary of Department of Health in maintaining present restrictions on CBD. This will not only relieve burden from companies developing medicinal products, but also improve access for consumers to effective and novel therapies.

Cannabidiol Market: Surging Penetration in Health Food Products

Rich in alpha-linoleic, linoleic, and antioxidants, CBD oil illustrates optimal ratio of Omega-6 and Omega-3 fatty acids. Numerous studies underpin the fact that properties of CBD assist management of depression & anxiety, pain, seizures, and insomnia. As researchers continue to analyze this increasingly popular cannabinoid, consumers across the globe are becoming more aware of the therapeutic qualities associated with CBD.

Based on preferences, circumstances, and conditions of an individual, there are various ways in which CBD can be consumed, with some of the valid options being vaping CBD oil, applying CBD ointment topically, and swallowing CBD capsules. Currently, more and more individuals are seeking incorporation of CBD into their lifestyle through infusion into their meals.

CBD-infused food products are gaining high momentum in the market, abreast growing consumer demand for healthy food options. In response to growing demand, companies are concentrating on production of healthy foods for meeting requirements of consumers seeking healthy replacements for traditional CBD-infused foods. Some of the common examples of such healthy alternatives include essential oil blends, flavored tinctures, and edibles such as coffee and candy.

Notable Developments in CBD Market

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc., in coordination with SolMic GmbH, its German technology partner, announced the initiation of its development of PGS-N001 in 2017. PGS-N001 is a water-soluble, natural, and pure oral CBD solution, which shows highest bioavailability and is devoid of THC. PGS-N001 will be developed and formulated for treating a wide range of disease indications such as the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) – major therapeutic challenge in cancer supportive care area.

Nightfood Holdings, a startup that manufactures and markets products in nighttime snacking category, entered into a joint venture with Player’s Network Inc. in 2017. This joint venture is dedicated toward the development of CBD-infused line of products such as cannabinoid oil.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (MCOA) has partnered with HoneyB Healthy Living for developing a series of CBD-based products. These products will be launched under the brand name “BeniHemp” and are intended to be distributed through convenience stores. The partnership aims at full-scale launch of their new product series by 2018-end, while coordinating supply chain arrangements via their partners in Colorado.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

