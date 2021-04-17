Global Shale Oil Market Will Boast Developments in Global Industry by 2021-2027

The Shale Oil Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (United States),Antero Resources Corporation (United States),Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands),Chesapeake Energy Corporation (United States),Chevron Corporation (United States),ConocoPhillips (United States),Consol Energy Inc. (United States),EQT Corporation (United States),Exxon Mobil Corporation (United States),Pioneer Natural Resources Company (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Due to increasing environmental issues with respect to crude oil, shale oil will generate significant business growth over the forecasted period. Shale Oil is produced from shale reservoirs. It is one of first source of mineral oil used by humans. Shale oil is quickly developing as significant, low cost and unconventional energy resources. The hydrocarbons in oil shale can be used as a substitute to petroleum or natural gas. Like traditional petroleum, natural gas, and coal, oil shale and kerogen are fossil fuels.

On February 19th, 2019, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has announced that Mozambique LNG1 Company Pte. Ltd. has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Pertamina. The SPA is for 1 million tons per annum (MTPA) for a term of 20 years. Anadarko is developing Mozambique’s first onshore LNG facility consisting of two initial LNG trains with a total nameplate capacity of 12.88 MTPA to support the development of the Golfinho/Atum field located entirely within Offshore Area 1.

Market Trends:

Conventional Oil and Gas Prices are minimized in the United States

Increasing Adoption of Shale Oil in Number of Applications such as Thermal Power Production

Market Drivers:

Eliminates the International Trade Dependency due to Lack of Oil and Gas Availability

Comparatively Cheaper to Produce

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Shale Oil Market

Chapter 05 – Global Shale Oil Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 –Shale Oil Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Shale Oil market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Shale Oil Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Shale Oil Market

Chapter 09 – Shale Oil Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Shale Oil Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

