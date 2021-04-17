NPWT Devices and Dressings Market Research 2021-2028 | Post Pandemic Industry Impact Analysis – Trends Market Research

Growing occurrences of chronic along with acute disorders worldwide are considerably driving the market growth of NPWT devices and dressings. Furthermore, rising requirement for surgery in addition to the attractiveness of home healthcare settings, the NPWT in the modern lifestyle is considered to be fostering the development of the worldwide market over the years to follow. Increasing inclination of customers together with healthcare providers for minimally incursive remedial modality, growing product portfolio put up by leading player together with product development with notable features are likely to in cooperation fuel the market for NPWT devices and dressings in the said period.

The worldwide market for (NPWT) devices and dressings was evaluated at approx US$ XX Billion in 2018, promising an increase all through the assessment period by 2025. The overall market is projected to expand at a remarkable CAGR of XX% as well as is projected to capture a market evaluation in excess of US$ XX Billion before the conclusion of the forecast period.

The various types of product available in the worldwide market are NPWT dressing kits (comprises gauze dressing kit as well as foam dressing kit) in addition to NPWT devices (comprises portable NPWT devices, disposable NPWT devices as well as standalone NPWT devices). Among these, the NPWT dressing kits are projected to be the largest shareholder market quite the reverse to NPWT devices. The NPWT devices and dressings are widely utilized into acute wounds (comprises burn cases, surgical procedures as well as traumatic wounds) as well as chronic wounds (comprises diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers as well as venous leg ulcers). The hospitals end-user category among other categories such as clinics, home care settings along with ambulatory surgical centers, is expected to reflect the highest value share of the overall market in addition to this the home care settings category is expected to remain largely lucrative over the years to follow.

Geographically, the North America market is expected to be the leader of the worldwide market. Conversely, the Asia Pacific market is likely to be contemplating a sturdy expansion in the worldwide market. The North America regional market was estimated to gain the maximum share in excess of 54% on the basis of revenues in 2018. The overall market is projected to reflect a CAGR of XX% all through this period and also the APAC regional market is likely to reflect a CAGR of XX% over the calculated period.

The prominent companies active in the overall market are Acelity (Kinetic Concepts, Inc.), ConvaTec Inc., Medela, Devon Medical Products, Smith & Nephew, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care, Avery Dennison Corporation, Cardinal Health, Paul Hartmann and others