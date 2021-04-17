Growth of Mobile Photo Printer in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2021-2027

The Mobile Photo Printer Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Brother International Corporation (United States),Canon Inc. (Japan),Eastman Kodak Company (United States) ,Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan) ,HiTi Digital, Inc. (Taiwan) ,LG Electronics (South Korea),Sony Corporation (Japan) ,The Hewlett-Packard Company (United States) ,Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan),Polaroid Corporation (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

The mobile photo printer is a portable printer that is used to get instant prints. It is compact, easy to use, and transform digital mobile photos into a physical keepsake. The major advantage of a mobile photo printer is that the photos can be printed instantly without the help of laptops and computers. The photos can be printed directly from the device by connecting with Bluetooth, USB, and Wi-Fi, among other technologies. Increased number of smartphone and tablets users is one the major factor contributing to the growth of the market.

On 14 Nov 2018, Canon announced its smallest photo printer that uses no ink for printing and even prints upside down. The Canon Mini Photo Printer celebrates every precious memory captured and stored in smartphones with a bold dash of personality and style.

On 7 Aug. 2018, LG Electronics USA has launched the LG Pocket Photo Snap, a new hybrid instant camera and portable printer, a 21st Century take on the retro instant camera. In an age of digital and online photo-capturing, the LG Pocket Photo Snap (Model PC389) allows you to once again hold, see and carry with you your most prized memories in a tangible, printed format instantaneously.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Advanced Tablets and Smart Phones

Increased Social Media Users Worldwide

Rising Disposable Income Coupled with Changing Lifestyle

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Mobile Photo Printer Market

Chapter 05 – Global Mobile Photo Printer Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 –Mobile Photo Printer Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Mobile Photo Printer market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Mobile Photo Printer Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Mobile Photo Printer Market

Chapter 09 – Mobile Photo Printer Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Mobile Photo Printer Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

