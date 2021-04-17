Global Microlearning Platforms Market Could Be $ XXX Billion Market Opportunity by 2027

The Microlearning Platforms Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

IBM (United States),Axonify Inc. (Canada),Qstream, Inc. (United States),Gnowbe Group Ltd (United States),EdApp Inc. (United States),Tovuti LMS (United States),Auzmor (United States),Kahoot! (Norway),LearnUpon (Ireland),InspireOne Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India),Code of Talent (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Microlearning platforms are corporate learning solutions employed by HR and learning and development (L&D) departments. These training solutions provide employees with short bursts of focused educational content that fit into a daily workflow and are accessible on any device. Companies can create their own content or access a pre-existing learning content library that includes a mix of video, flashcards, and performance support resources, to name a few. Increasing demand for training desk less and mobile workers across industries and growing need for skills-based and result-oriented training among enterprises are the major factors driving the growth of the global microlearning platforms market.

On 3rd April 2019, Axonify has announced that its corporate microlearning platform is now available on the SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. Axonify integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Learning to deliver adaptive microlearning capabilities powered by AI to its customers.

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Microlearning Platform for Gamification of Training and Education

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Training Deskless and Mobile Workers Across Industries

Upsurging Need for Skills-Based and Result-Oriented Training Among Enterprises

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

