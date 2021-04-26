Office Printing Papers Market Insights, Current And Future Trends & Forecast 2018-2028

Global Office Printing Papers Market Overview

The global office printing paper industry is growing significantly since the past few years and is also experiencing rapid transformation against others such as printing, packaging as well as e-commerce industries’ growth. Increase in the usage of transactional as well as business communication documents will led to a rise in the demand for office printing papers market in the near future. This industrial growth has obliged the demand for documentation and other hardcopy paperwork, which leads to the rise in the sales of office printing papers, thereby giving a push to the growth of the global office printing papers market. The capacity of mass production of the key players is also anticipated to strengthen their market position in the worldwide office printing papers market. Advancements in the quality of office printing papers by prominent manufacturing companies is foreseen to aid in the increasing demand for office printed paper in the global market.

Global Office Printing Papers Market Dynamics

The factors driving the office paper printing market include affordable printing cost from the laser as well as inkjet printers, TransPromo revolution. Alternative factors involve increasing corporate offices, secure delivery, and presence of active of active and healthy postal system.

The growth of printing industry with innovation and the availability of advanced technology, which has led to affordable color printing solutions for office applications are expected to push the demand for office printing papers in some specific end-use sectors

Factors restraining the office printing papers market are advancements in hardware, such as mobiles, tablets, personal computers, etc., as well as the virtual storage systems, will gradually reduce the demand for office printing papers. The intensification of digital technology as demonstrated by growing access to Wi-Fi and mobile data will continue to be significant inhibitors for the office printing papers market.

Global Office Printing Papers Market Segmentation

The office printing papers market can be segmented on the basis of artwork width, paper brightness rating, format, paper category, end-use industries and region.

Office printing papers market can be segmented on the basis of artwork width as:

12 inches and under

12 to 24 inches

24 to 36 inches

36 inches and above

Office printing papers market can be segmented on the basis of paper brightness rating as:

Under 92

92-94

95-99

99 and above

Office printing papers market can be segmented on the basis of format as:

A4

A3

A3+

SRA3 and others

Office printing papers market can be segmented on the basis of paper category as:

Coated/Pigmented

Premium

Recycled

Rough

Smooth

TCF/OBA free

Tinted

Office printing papers market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industries as:

Food and beverages

Office and professional printing

Graphic and photograph

Home and personal care

Retail and e-commerce

Paper and packaging converting

Shipping and transport

Office printing papers market can be segmented on the basis of region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Global Office Printing Papers Market Regional Overview

The APEJ which supplies approximately 35% of global printing paper & packaging paper is expected to record above-average growth in the office printing papers market due to the huge-scale investments being made through international players across the region. China is projected to be a prime market for office printing papers and will be followed by India in the Asia Pacific region. Various multinational firms and players in United States, France, Germany and Italy, prefer to outsource most of their operation to the developing economies, such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and others. This is expected to create fresh opportunities for the growth of office printing papers market during the forecast period. North America and Europe are mature markets for office printing papers and are thus, expected to display below average growth owing to rising customer inclination towards the use of electronic media across these regions.

Global Office Printing Papers Market Key Players

Key players in global office printing papers market are mentioned below as:

Hammermill

HP Paper

Office Depot

Xerox

ArtDash

Erioctry

Doaaler

MOT4

Office Realm

ASTRQLE

iCanady Combat

Navigator

Pacon

SJC

Digibuddha

Mondi Group

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

