Nanofiltration Membrane market Global Trends, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The global nanofiltration membrane market size is likely to grow remarkably during the forecast period on account of the surging use of water and wastewater treatment globally. Fortune Business Insights in their report titled, “Nanofiltration Membrane“ Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Fixed, Bridge, Cantilever, Gantry, Portable, Articulated Arm, Handheld), By Industry (Electronics, Automotive & Aerospace, Energy & Power, Heavy Machinery, Medical, Others), By Application (Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation), and Geography Forecast till 2027,” provides a detailed analysis of the market.

Key Market Driver –

Increasing demand from the wastewater and pharmaceutical industry.

Stringent environmental regulations associated with water pollution.

Key Market Restraint –

Unable to treat chlorine concentrate due to sensitivity.

The report highlights some of the important nanofiltration membrane market suppliers. These include:

Nitto Denko Corporation

DowDuPont Inc.

Siemens

Applied Membranes, Inc.

Linde plc.

Merck & Co.

SPX Flow

Danaher

Argonide Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Type

Polymeric

Ceramic

Hybrid

2. By End use Industry

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Others

3. By Geography

North America (the USA, Canada and Rest of North America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

Some of the key industry developments in the nanofiltration membrane market include:

March 2017 – Caustic-COR nanofiltration systems were launched by Koch Membrane Systems Inc. This nanofiltration system was designed for purifying and recovering caustic reuse in food and beverage as well as industrial applications.

October 2018 – MODEC employed nanofiltration membranes for the offshore oil project in Brazil for minimizing operational pressures

Major Table of Content For Nanofiltration Membrane Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Nanofiltration Membrane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Nanofiltration Membrane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Nanofiltration Membrane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Nanofiltration Membrane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 The Middle East and Africa Nanofiltration Membrane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Nanofiltration Membrane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

