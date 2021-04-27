North America Acid-Etched Glass Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth

A number of driving factors such as the soaring urban population, escalating construction activities in the commercial and residential sectors, and rising preference for high-end products will propel the North American acid-etched glass market at a 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2021–2030). According to P&S Intelligence, the market generated revenue of $237.3 million in 2020, and it is projected to generate $403.1 million by 2030. Additionally, the increasing preference for etched decorative glass doors and windows is also supporting market growth.

Moreover, amplifying demand for etched decorative windows and doors is driving the North American acid-etched glass market growth. Residential and commercial users are adopting large quantity of etched glasses for decorative purposes, due to their magnifying focus on an array of gradients, shades, and textures in glass. These beautifying materials also provide several gradients and opacities to meet the varied needs of the customers. These doors and windows cut down glare, heat, and flame, enhance aesthetic quotient, provide security from external environment, prevent penetration of ultraviolet (UV) radiations, and improve lighting.

Geographically, the U.S. generated higher revenue for the North American acid-etched glass market in 2020. This is due to the surging number of government initiatives to amplify tourism and the growing construction industry in the country. The demand for the glass in this nation was met by key players like Bear Glass,OcuGlass LLC, Dillmeier Glass Company, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Guardian Industries Holdings LLC, Cosmopolitan Glass INC., Asahi Kasei Corporation, General Glass International, and CARVART.

Thus, the growth of the tourism and hospitality industry and the surge in construction activities in the residential and commercial sectors will boost the market growth in the forecast years.