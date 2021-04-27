Covid 19 Update: Teleradiology Market to Witness Stunning Growth to 2027

The ‘Teleradiology market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

This Teleradiology Market report additionally covers the effect of COVID-19 on the worldwide market. The pandemic brought about by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has influenced each part of life all inclusive, including the business segment. This has brought along a several changes in economic situations.

Latest research report on Teleradiology Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Teleradiology is the technique that enables to obtain images in one location, transmit them over a distance, and view them remotely for diagnostic or consultative purposes using electronic transmission devices. Teleradiology allows more timely interpretation of radiologic images in case of emergency, shortage or unavailability of the radiologist. Users at different locations can view images simultaneously. Teleradiology allows radiologic consultation without on-site radiologic support. Teleradiology is of prime importance in diagnosis, consultation and education of students, doctors and paramedical staff, scientific research, administration, management, planning and improvement of public health.

The key factors that drive the growth of teleradiology market are advancements in medical digital technology, rapid interpretation of images in an emergency situations remotely, and rise in the number of chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure, orthopedic injuries, and others. In addition, latest IT infrastructure and rise in healthcare expenditure caters to the market growth. However, low availability of broadband networks and dearth of skilled professionals majorly restraint the market growth. Development of low power consuming, wireless, and portable x-ray technologies are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

While the market has mostly positive growth prospects, the cost-intensive nature of the teleradiology industry owing to the high costs of technologically advanced medical imaging machines central to teleradiology setups remains one of the toughest challenges for the market. This factor, coupled with the sorry state of broadband networks in several emerging markets and rural dwellings could hamper the growth prospects of the market to a certain extent in the next few years.

The Americas dominated the teleradiology market and accounted for almost 50% of the overall market share. The teleradiology market in this region is primarily driven by the presence of well-equipped hospitals and healthcare institutions, and their acceptance of new healthcare technologies. Factors such as a rise in healthcare initiatives by the governments and increased funding to boost R&D in teleradiology will positively impact the market growth in the region by 2023.

This report focuses on the global Teleradiology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Teleradiology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agfa HealthCare

Siemens Healthcare

StatRad

vRad

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

X-Ray

CT

Ultrasound

MRI

Nuclear Imaging

Market segment by Application, split into

Cardiology

Neurology

Oncology

Musculoskeletal

Gastroenterology

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Teleradiology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Teleradiology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

