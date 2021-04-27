Covid 19 Pandemic: Patient Lateral Transfer Market to Set Phenomenal Growth Rate and Forecast Analysis 2027 | Brandessence Market Research

The ‘Patient Lateral Transfer market’ study collated by researchers at Brand Essence Market Research is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.

This Patient Lateral Transfer Market report additionally covers the effect of COVID-19 on the worldwide market. The pandemic brought about by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has influenced each part of life all inclusive, including the business segment. This has brought along a several changes in economic situations.

Global Patient Lateral Transfer market is valued at USD 216.08 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 413.11 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.70% over the forecast period. Growing demand for product in hospitals, development and advancement of products, and rise in global geriatric population drive the growth of global patient lateral transfer market.



Scope of Patient Lateral Transfer Market Report:

Lateral transfer is a repositioning aid or device, which provides an easy and safe way to laterally transfer patients by dropping the friction. Patient lateral helps in many traditions like during patient transfers it reduces the risk of staff or nurses injury, involves fewer nurses or staff, minimize the time requires to transfer patient moderately to standard of care, decreases exertion that needed to transfer patients, lift up patient in one even motion, prevents friction and cut off forces during patient transfers on the patient’s skin and provides a relaxed and simple transfer experience.

Global patient lateral transfer Market report is segmented on the basis of type, applications and by regional & country level. Based upon product, global patient lateral transfer market is segmented into air assisted transfer device, slide sheets and accessories. Again, air assisted lateral transfer mattress is sub divided into type and material. Based on type, air assisted lateral transfer mattress is segmented in to regular mattress, split leg mattress, and half mattress. Based on material the air assisted lateral transfer mattress is segmented in to single patient use and reusable. Based on application the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The regions covered in this Patient lateral transfer Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Patient lateral transfer is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Patient lateral transfer Market Dynamics – The rising risk of injuries to the caregivers while handling patients, implementation of rules and regulations on minimizing manual patient handling at various hospital are major factors driving the demand for global patient lateral transfer devices. According to WHO, in 2016 prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions varies by age and diagnosis, between 20% to 30% of people across the globe live with painful musculoskeletal condition. However, lack of training to caregivers for the capable operation of patient handling equipment is a restraining factor in this market. Moreover, growing demand for home healthcare services represents significant growth opportunities in the patient lateral transfer market.

The global patient lateral transfer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). North America dominates global patient lateral transfer market due to rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorder among caregivers and growing geriatric population driving the growth of the market. According to WHO, number of American ages 65 and older is projected to more than double from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060 and the 65 and older age group’s share of the total population will rise to nearly 24% from 15%. The emerging market in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to register robust growth during the forecast period due to increasing investment by the key players operating in these countries, growing healthcare industry and ageing population leading to growth in patient population in these countries.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market.

Patient lateral transfer Market Segmentation

By Type:

•Air Assisted Transfer Device

•Slide Sheets

•Accessories

oAir-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment by type:

•Regular mattress

•Split leg mattress

•Half mattress

oAir-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment by material:

•Single Patient Use

•Reusable

By Applications:

•Hospitals

•Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Key Players:

• Getinge AB

• Hovertech International

• Airpal, Inc.

• Stryker Corporation

• Sizewise

• Patient Positioning System LLC

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• EZ Way, Inc.

• Mcauley Medical, Inc

• Air-Matt, Inc.

• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

• Scan Medical

• Haines Medical

• Samarit Medical AG

• Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc

• maxon motor ag

• Patient Positioning Systems LLC

• Cantel Medical

• Arjo

• Sizewise

• Joerns Healthcare LLC

• Handicare

• Other



