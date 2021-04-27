Chilled Meat Market: Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

The growing demand for fresh meat is expected to augment the healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Chilled Meat Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Type (Beef, Chicken, Pork, Goat, Others (Turkey, Lamb)), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The heavy demand for ready-to-cook foods among consumers can have an excellent impact on the market.

The report on the chilled meat market highlights:

Excellent insights into the market

Systematic data with detailed analysis

Market dynamics and aspects demonstrating the development

Meticulous information about vital players in the market

Procured statistics about dominant regions

Market Driver :

Launch of X-tend by Arjuna Naturals to Boost Market

The perpetual advancements in chilling technology for better preservation can bolster the healthy growth of the market. The growing introduction of new chilled-meat products by major companies is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2017, Arjuna Naturals, LLC, India’s leading company announced the launch of X-tend, a complete, natural, formulation-specific preservative designed to increase chilled-meat product shelf-life and ensure food safety. This natural preservative aims to provide clean-label solution for ready-to-use meat industries. Furthermore, the growing demand for fresh and organic food products can have a tremendous impact on the market in the forthcoming years. Similarly, the inflated demand for chilled meat owing to its freshness and original taste is expected to further aid the expansion of the market in the foreseeable future. Chilled meat is stored at 0 to 4 degrees Celcius without adding any preservative to retain its texture and prevent microbial contamination and spoilage, increasing its shelf-life. However, poorly packed chilled meat products can easily get contaminated by pathogenic bacteria and thus, degrade the quality of the product. Moreover, the growing popularity of frozen meat is expected to further restrict the adoption of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis :

Ever-increasing Demand for Food to Incite Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global market during the forecast period owing to the increasing working population in as U.S. and Canada. The growing demand for food products that can be stored for a longer time and prepared instantly. Moreover, the need for chemical-free foods has urged manufacturers to use natural preservatives that do not change the organoleptic properties of chilled meat. Europe is expected to expand gradually owing to the increasing research activities to introduce novel techniques for the preservation of chilled meat. The trend of clean-label foods is expected to spur demand for organic fresh meat. The booming food service industry is expected to spur lucrative opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific. Besides, the rapid expansion of distribution channels in developing countries such as India and China is expected to further aid expansion in Asia Pacific.

The Report List the Main Companies in the Chilled Meat Market:

Icrest International LLC

Allanasons Pvt. Ltd.

Zandbergen World’s Finest Meat B.V.

Arjuna Naturals LLC

JBS USA Food Company

Tyson Foods, Inc.

FN Global Meat B.V.

GPS Food Group

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Key Development

April 2016, FoodCap International Ltd, a leaded technology company based in New Zealand developed a new meat storage capsule, a reusable bulk chilled meat handling system for buffering, storage, aging, and transport of red and white meat.

