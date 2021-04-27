U.S. Electric Bus Charging Station Market Overview and Competitive Landscape

The U.S. government is trying to deploy as many electric buses as possible in the transportation system of the country. For example, transit operators in Los Angeles and Seattle have committed to convert the entire traditional bus fleets to electric buses. Electric vehicles however cannot function properly if adequate charging infrastructure is not available, because of which the requirement for electric bus charging stations in the U.S. is increasing as well. Ascribed to these factors, the U.S. electric bus charging station market is predicted to generate $184.5 million by 2025, increasing from $20.9 million in 2018, advancing at a 37.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2025).

The different types of electric bus charging stations are inductive, plug-in, and pantograph. Among these, the demand for plug-in charging was the highest in 2018, which is particularly because of the early adoption of these charging stations for personal vehicles. Other than this, the demand for pantograph charging stations is also projected to increase considerably in the years to come because of their fast charging abilities. The two major types of connectors used in these charging stations are J1772 and combined charging system (CCS), between which, the demand for J1772 was higher in the past.

The U.S. electric bus charging station market is still evolving and it is characterized by the presence of a few major players, which include Heliox B.V., Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing (AVM) Inc., ABB Ltd., Proterra Inc., and Siemens Mobility GmbH. These companies are focusing on product launches to increase their share. For example, in May 2018, Proterra Inc. introduced a new high-power DC charger at the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Bus & Paratransit Conference. The charger can be used with J3105 roof-mounted overhead and inverted charging systems and J1772 CCS plug-in.

Hence, the demand for electric bus charging stations in the U.S. is growing because of the increasing deployment of electric buses in the country.