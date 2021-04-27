Renewable Solvent Market Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Size, Share, Growth Insights to 2027

The global Renewable Solvent Market is likely to foresee impressive growth in the forthcoming years. The is ascribable to the latest innovations and accelerated globalization. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled,” the market is anticipated to exhibit a striking CAGR during the forecast period.

Chemical industry has undergone tremendous changes in the past 10 years. The industry has been successful in creating an extensive range of products in developing as well as developed regions. Post the economic recession of 2007, this industry has flourished steadily. Increasing awareness about environment and evolving consumer preferences are positively impacting this industry.

As per the European Chemical Industry Council, the demand for chemicals in Europe is anticipated to increase. Increasing investments in the chemical business is likely to keep the factories. Furthermore, the demand for chemicals is fueling owing to the increase in consumer spending. Jobs in this sector are increasing at a rapid rate, which in turn, is expected to create growth opportunities. All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the Renewable Solvent Market in the forthcoming years.

Major Segmentation:

By Raw Material

Cellulose

Starch

Oil

By Solvent Type

Ethanol

Ethyl Acetate

2-Methyltetrahydrofuran

Bio- Methanol

Bio- Butanol

Levoglucosenone

Dimethyl iso-sorbide

Others

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesives

Home & Personal Care

Industrial Cleaning

Plastics & Polymers

Agrochemicals

Food & Beverage

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Digitization in chemical industry is another factor responsible for driving the Renewable Solvent. This trend will help companies to collect important data and draw insights, thereby helping them to improve their decision-making. Advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, internet of things, blockchain, and others are expected to be the disruptors of thermic fluids materials. Increasing urbanization and globalization especially in emerging countries is further helping this market to expand.

As per the report, North America is expected to lead the global Renewable Solvent throughout the forecast period. In addition to this, the report profiles some of the key players operating in the Renewable Solvent.

Below is the list of key players:

Neste,

ASTROBIO,

Nexant Inc.,

US Polychem,

IHS Markit,

InKemia Green Chemicals,

,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Braskem, Vertec Biosolvents,

Cargill Incorporated,

Wilmar BioEthanol,

Cremer Oleo Gmbh & Company KG.

Research Methodology

The report offers a detailed evaluation of chemicals and their demand by highlighting information on several aspects which include drivers, trends, opportunities, and challenges. In addition to this, it sheds light on industry developments by key players, helping the industry to expand. Information given in the article consists of technological advancements to analyze the industry meticulously and offer a better understanding to its readers.

These advancements will help companies to stay abreast in terms of competition. Companies are planning to adopt several strategies to stay ahead of others. These strategies include: mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product developments among others. The information gathered through primary and secondary sources, comprises of interviews from several industry experts and professionals. Secondary sources such as press releases, information from recognized institutes, and other collaterals are used to analyze the industry. Further, top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to provide a 360-degree view.

