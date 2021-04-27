5G Network Slicing Market Business Analysis, Growth and Forecast Report

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “5G Network Slicing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, increasing mobile data traffic, growing penetration of the 5G network, and rising demand for high-speed networks are the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Thus, 5G network slicing solutions are increasingly being deployed for remote monitoring purposes, particularly for asset health and performance.

In this 5G era, several industry verticals are seeking to leverage the power of the technology to boost productivity, as it addresses the need for increased speed, enhanced capacity, and lower latency and also enables organizations to monitor the performance of their assets in real time. Besides, it brings new levels of performance and functionality to cellular networks by enabling critical applications, including those pertaining to the Internet of Things (IoT).

Globally, North America held the largest share in the 5G network slicing market in 2019 and is expected to continue leading it during the forecast period as well. This can be mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of the 5G technology in the region. As per GSMA Intelligence, 5G penetration in the region is expected to reach 46% of the total connections by the end of 2025.

