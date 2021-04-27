Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Cloud Database and DBaaS Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The global cloud database and database as a service market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2020–2030). DBaaS vendors offer cloud database services that facilitate the management of the fundamental infrastructure that maintains and manages large-scale databases over the cloud, thus enabling companies to benefit from the related services.

The growing demand for self-driving cloud databases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the cloud database and DBaaS market. To progress in the digital economy, companies are creating and leveraging complex database systems. The rising focus on data-intensive activities supported by the AI and internet of things (IoT) technologies is resulting in substantial workloads for data managers. As a result, they are increasingly opting for self-driving cloud databases.

Geographically, North America is expected to continue being the largest revenue generator in the cloud database and DBaaS market in the near future. In addition, the U.S. is projected to be the major contributor to the regional market, as the country is technologically advanced and, hence, rapidly adopting latest technologies, such as cloud, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), for meeting data management needs.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the cloud database and DBaaS market