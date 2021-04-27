Data Protection as a Service Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

DPaaS market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030). This attributed to the rapid adoption of cloud computing technology, increasing focus of enterprises toward digital transformation, rising concern of data loss among organizations, surging preference for bring-your-own-device (BYOD) at workplaces, and rise in the cases of data breaches.

In addition, factors such as high need for protecting the confidential information; generation of large volume of data; and focus on leveraging advance technologies, such as machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT), and facial recognition, are also contributing to the market growth, globally.

Increasing number of data breaches is a major factor resulting in the growth of the data protection as a service market. The major causes of a data breach include improper configuration, weak passwords, malware attacks, and complex access permissions. The global data protection as a service market is fragmented in nature and gradually becoming competitive.

