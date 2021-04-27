New Research Report On Water Hose Market Is Growing In Huge Demand In 2018-2026

Introduction

Water hose is a flexible hollow tube used to convey water and other fluids from one location to another for different purposes. It is made of various materials including rubber, Teflon, PVC, and others, and are usually cylindrical. Water hoses for gardening and agriculture application have been gaining increasing momentum for their advantages in suction and discharge of water, mud and slurries, and agricultural fertilizers and pesticides. They are corrosion resistant, can handle a range of chemicals, highly strong, and lightweight. These water hoses are flexible and usually reinforced with steel cord or fibers to achieve a better pressure resistance.

Water Hose Market Segmentation:

Global water hose market can be segmented on the basis of product type and application.

Based on product type, global water hose market can be segmented as:

Rubber Hose

PVC Hose

Teflon Hose

Other Types

Based on application, global water hose market can be segmented as:

Garden

Agriculture

Industry

Water Hose Market: Regional Outlook

Regional segmentation of global water hose market is split on the basis of production and consumption across key regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and other regions. Asia Pacific is expected to be highly lucrative market for water hose with increasing adoption advanced techniques in agriculture. Water hose market in North America and Europe are likely to witness a significant growth in the coming years. In terms of production, water hose market is expected to expand robustly in the United States as well as in emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as China. Consumption of water hose is expected to spread significantly across various countries including the US, Canada, Mexico, Indonesia, Philippines, Germany, France, Brazil, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Water Hose: Key Market Players

Key market participants in the water hose market are typically engaged in improving product portfolio to suit the specific application of each end-use industry. Some of the market participants identified in the value chain include:

Eaton

Gates

Kuriyama

Pacific Echo

Hose Master

RYCO Hydraulics

Salem-Republic Rubber

Sun-Flow

UNAFLEX Industrial Products

Merlett Tecnoplastic

PARKER

United Flexible

Semperflex

Kurt Manufacturing

Kanaflex

Polyhose

NORRES Schlauchtechnik

Transfer Oil

Terraflex

Report Highlights:

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the water hose market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on water hose market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Water Hose Market Segments

Water Hose Market Dynamics

Water Hose Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

