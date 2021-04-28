Demand for Chlorine Growing due to Increasing Consumption of Polyvinyl Chloride

Growth drivers like soaring demand for polyvinyl chloride and increasing consumption of chlorine for water treatment applications will escalate the chlorine market at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2020–2030. The market stood at $36,845.0 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach $63,121.6 million by 2030. Moreover, the adoption of this compound for treating water used for irrigation purposes and swimming pools, is increasing. Additionally, governments across the world are taking initiatives to regulate the supply of safe, treated, and clean water, thereby, facilitating the market growth.

The widescale applications of polyvinyl chloride in siding and piping in the building and construction sector, windshield system components in the automotive industry, and non-breakable containers in the medical industry will fuel the chlorine market in the foreseeable years. Increasing utilization of PVC in several end-use industries can be owed to the various advantageous features of polyvinyl chloride such as high melt viscosity and improved thermal stability. The production of polyvinyl chloride requires high volume of chlorine during the chlorination process, which, in turn, drives the demand for the compound.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the chlorine market in 2019, and it is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period as well. This can be ascribed to the high-volume consumption of chlorine in emerging economies of India, Thailand, and China for the production of EDC/PVC. These products are mostly used in the electrical and electronics, automobile, and building and construction sectors. Moreover, the amplifying usage of the compound in water treatment plants and pharmaceutical industry will give an impetus to the regional market growth.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Application

Ethylene Dichloride (EDC)/Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Inorganic Chemicals

Isocyanates & Oxygenates

Solvents

Chloromethanes

By End Use