Lipstick Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the global lipstick market is expected to progress at a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market is registering growth due to the increasing demand for lipsticks from working women and surging focus towards e-commerce beauty websites. In terms of product types, the industry is divided into shimmer/pearl/frost, satin/sheer, luminous, metallic, natural, glossy, crème, and matte.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/lipstick-market/report-sample

Out of these, the satin/sheer division dominated the market in 2018 and is further predicted to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period as well. The matte lipstick division is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, which is owing to the rising preference of consumers for these lipsticks. On the basis of color, the lipstick market is categorized into nude, red, maroon, pink, and others (including multicolor, black, orange, purple, white, blue, green, grey, yellow, silver, gold, and violet).

The attention to one’s physical appearance, especially for women, has been a major aesthetic aspect of the society since perhaps the start of civilization, or at the very least, since the gender roles came into being. In the modern society, the adherence to a regulated personal care routine has become very common, for both men and women. However, for women, most of the time, the consciousness regarding physical appearance is not limited to just paying attention to personal hygiene, but the usage of different cosmetic products, such as eyeliners, lipsticks, andmake-up, is also of significant importance.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=lipstick-market

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Satin/Sheer

Matte

Crème

Glossy

Natural

Metallic

Luminous

Shimmer/Pearl/Frost

Others (gel, duo chrome, triple chrome, and special effect)

Market Segmentation by Color

Red

Pink

Maroon

Nude

Others (black, orange, violet, gold, green, silver, grey, silver, yellow, white, blue, purple, and multicolor)

Market Segmentation by Applicator

Lipstick Tube/Stick

Liquid Lipstick

Lipstick Cream

Lipstick Pencil

Lipstick Palette

Market Segmentation by Gender

Female

Unisex

Market Segmentation by Age

20-30

31-50

Over 50

Under 20

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel