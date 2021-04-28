Electric Truck Market With Key Companies Profile & Cost Structure Analysis By 2025

With the rise in the concerns raised over the environmental degradation caused due to the extensive usage of oil and gas-powered vehicles, the demand for environment-friendly vehicles is growing rapidly across the globe. Moreover, the governments of several countries are enacting policies and strict regulations such as targets pertaining to the reduction of harmful gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) aimed at promoting the deployment of electric vehicles including electric trucks.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/electric-truck-market/report-sample

Additionally, the governments of many countries are implementing strict diesel bans in urban areas for mitigating the air pollution levels. For instance, the authorities in cities such as Madrid, Mexico City, and Paris have already banned the usage of diesel-powered vehicles. This is fueling the sales of electric trucks across the world. Currently, there are nearly 200 cities in Europe that have enacted strict environmental regulations and created low-emission zones.

Because of the above-mentioned factors, the sales of electric trucks are rising sharply across the world. This is, in turn, driving the advancement of the global electric truck market. According to the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India, the market will have a size of 1,508.1 thousand units by 2025. Furthermore, the market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=electric-truck-market

Across the globe, the sales of electric trucks were observed to be the highest in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region during the last few years. According to various reports, the industry accounted for a sales volume of more than 80% in this region in 2017. In this region, the demand for these vehicles was found to be the highest in China in the past years and this trend is likely to continue in the forthcoming years as well.

Hence, it is safe to say that the sales of electric trucks will soar all over the world in the forthcoming years, mainly because of the growing requirement for environment-friendly vehicles and the rising enactment of favorable government policies regarding the usage of these vehicles in several countries.