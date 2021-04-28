North America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate in the Coming Years

The North American electric two-wheeler sharing market is projected to grow considerably in the coming years, owing to growing demand for quick and affordable last-mile connectivity, ease of availability, improvements in the energy storage systems, and significant technological advancements needed for efficient fleet management and vehicle sharing systems.

Based on the vehicle, the North American electric two-wheeler sharing market has been categorized into scooters, kick-scooters, bikes, and others. The bikes category had a significant share in the market in 2017, owing to their early introduction as compared to other categories. In addition, heavy investments made by leading vehicle-sharing companies into electric bike-sharing start-ups is further expected to boost the market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, Uber Technologies Inc. made a $200 million acquisition of bike-sharing start-up JUMP and further plans to bolster the start-up through significant investment. Such investments helped various electric bike-sharing start-ups to establish a sustainable business model and increase their consumer base, thereby driving the demand for electric bikes. However, kick-scooters are expected to be the fastest growing category during the forecast period.

North America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market – Competitive Landscape

The North American electric two-wheeler sharing market is dominated by the vehicle sharing start-ups and is marked by the growing number of acquisitions, and financial backings or investments. Some of the key players in the market are Scoot Networks, Skip Scooters, Bird Rides Inc., Lime, and Spin (formerly known as Skinny Labs Inc.).

