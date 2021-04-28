Space Rovers Market Demand Forecasts to 2027 – Size Overview by Space Applications Services NV/SA, Astrobotic Technology, Inc., Planetary Transportation Systems GmbH, ispace, inc.

The Space Rovers Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information. Finally the marketing, feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

A rover is equipped with cameras, sensors, robotic arms, and other equipment to map surroundings and collect rocks, soil, and water samples. They help to examine atmosphere of outer space entities before planning a human space exploration mission. Several space rovers have been sent on Mars, Moon, and even asteroids over past few decades to find traces of water and/or past life. In recent years, the market for space mining has gained traction and several space agencies are planning to launch rovers and orbiters to distinct celestial bodies to explore presence of different materials such as gold, platinum, silver, titanium, iron, aluminum, cobalt, and nickel.

Space Applications Services NV/SA, Astrobotic Technology, Inc., Planetary Transportation Systems GmbH, ispace, inc., Maxar Technologies, Motiv Space Systems, Inc., Honeybee Robotics, Northrop Grumman, Toyota Motor Corporation, Airbus S.A.S.

The “Global Space Rovers Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the space rovers market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of space rovers market with detailed market segmentation by type, application. The global space rovers market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading space rovers market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the space rovers market.

The global space rovers market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, market is segmented as lunar surface exploration, mars surface exploration, asteroids surface exploration. On the basis of application, market is segmented as commercial/mining, research.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global space rovers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The space rovers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Space Rovers Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

