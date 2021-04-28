COVID-19 Impact on “Cancer Biomarkers Market” Share Analysis, Demand, Size, Growth and Key Players Illumina, QIAGEN, Agilent, Thermo Fisher

According to the credible Cancer Biomarkers Market report, the major market players are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers, and acquisitions which has an influence on the market and the Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. It highlights a wide-ranging evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. This market research report emphasizes the global key manufacturers to define, illustrate and analyze the market competition landscape using SWOT analysis. The universal Cancer Biomarkers Market report is a thorough and professional report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis.

Major players in this market that are profiled in the report include

Abbott (US), A

ffymetrix (US),

Roche (Switzerland),

Illumina (US),

QIAGEN (Netherlands),

Agilent (US),

Thermo Fisher (US),

Merck (US),

Becton Dickinson (US),

Hologic (US),

Danaher (US),

Shimadzu (Japan).

“Global cancer biomarkers market projected to grow at CAGR of 12.2%”

The global cancer biomarkers market is projected to reach USD 20.48 billion by 2022 from USD 11.53 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2017 to 2022.

Over the years, the cancer biomarkers market has evolved significantly owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, advancements in omics technologies, increasing healthcare expenditure, growth in R&D funding from government and private bodies, and rising demand for personalized medicine in cancer therapies. However, an unfavorable regulatory and reimbursement scenario and the high capital investments required for biomarker development and validation are some factors expected to restrain the market.

“The lung cancer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR”

The cancer biomarkers market on the basis of cancer type is classified into breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, melanoma, leukemia, thyroid, bladder, non-hodgkin’s lymphoma, kidney, and other cancers. The lung cancer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing company focus on research on lung cancer biomarkers is the key driver for this market. Increased understanding of the morphology of lung carcinogenesis, development of the high-throughput techniques for biomarker discovery, and increased focus on early detection of cancer are propelling the growth of this market.

“North America is expected to dominate the cancer biomarkers market and APAC growing at the highest CAGR”

North America (comprising the US and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global cancer biomarkers market in 2017.The large share of this geographic segment is mainly attributed to the increasing government support for discovery and development of biomarkers, increasing demand for personalized medicine, adoption of advanced omics technologies for biomarker discovery, and rising use of biomarkers in drug discovery and development by pharmaceutical companies in that region. While the APAC region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC cancer biomarkers market, particularly in China, Japan, and India is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–30%

By Designation–Director level–18%, C-Level–27%, and Others–55%

By Region – North America–50%, Europe–20%, Asia-Pacific–20%, and RoW–10%

