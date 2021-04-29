Global Pay TV Market to Witness Moderate Growth During 2020-2025

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Pay TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global pay TV market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019 and expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Pay TV, also known as subscription television, includes pay-per-view premium content delivered on-demand or at a scheduled time. It is a means of providing additional and specialized programming for a fee. It also requires the user to lease a proprietary coaxial cable or satellite dish network set-top box. Pay TV signals are encrypted to prevent theft of services, unlike over-the-air (OTA) TV signals that can be accessed freely by using an antenna. In recent years, pay TV has gained immense popularity worldwide as the service providers offer bundled packages to viewers for omnichannel accessibility across both OTT and pay TV. The global pay TV market is driven by its various advantages and adoption of integrated broadband broadcasting (IBB) systems among consumers.

Global Pay TV Market Trends:

Pay TV offers numerous benefits, including scalability, cost-effectiveness, and transparency of operations. It also provides a combination of broadband and broadcast services to ensure the efficient distribution of mass and personalized content for consumers. It further creates a single convergent stack for end-to-end solutions that combine customer management, billing, payment and order functionalities. On account of this, the demand for pay TV has escalated across the globe. Besides this, the utilization of data analytics that helps gain insights regarding audience preferences also represents one of the significant growth-inducing factors. Channels that cater to specific audiences use advertisements and user-generated subscriptions integrated with cloud computing and analytical solutions to leverage the ‘as-a-service’ business model and provide improved content results. Some of the other factors, such as rapid urbanization, widespread adoption of integrated broadband broadcasting (IBB) systems and the increasing availability of high definition (HD) and ultra-high definition (UHD) content through satellite networks, are also providing a positive impact on the market.

Global Pay TV Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bharti Airtel Limited, DIRECTV (AT&T Communications), Dish Network Corporation, DishTV India, Fetch TV Pty Limited (Astro All Asia Networks), Foxtel ( News Corp.), Rostelecom PJSC, Tata Sky and Tricolor TV.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, technology type and application.



Breakup by Type:

Postpaid

Prepaid

Breakup by Technology Type:

Cable TV

DTT and Satellite TV

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

