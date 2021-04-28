Hemophilia A Market Size and Share, Trends, Epidemiology and Market Research Forecast Report 2030 | Hemophilia A Market Report | DelveInsight

DelveInsight launched a new report on “Hemophilia A Market 2030. It will deliver:

An in-depth understanding of the disease, Historical and forecasted epidemiology, Market trends in the 7MM

Some of the key insights from haemophilia A market report:

Overview of Hemophilia A pathophysiology, various diagnostic approaches & treatment algorithm

Pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III & Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products, key cross -competition, launch date

Detailed Market size by therapies

Historical as well as forecasted epidemiology

Hemophilia A Overview

Haemophilia A (or hemophilia A) is a genetic deficiency in clotting factor VIII, which causes increased bleeding and usually affects males. In the majority of cases it is inherited as an X-linked recessive trait, though there are cases which arise from spontaneous mutations.

Hemophilia A Signs and Symptoms:

The symptoms of hemophilia A depend on whether you have a mild, moderate, or severe case.If you’re in Mild Hemophilia A this group, you may have an episode of heavy bleeding:

After you have surgery or another procedure, like having a tooth pulled.

After childbirth

After a serious injury

During your period

Some people don’t get a diagnosis until after one of these things happens to them when they’re adults.

Moderate hemophilia A usually means you:

Bleed a lot when injured.

Bleed without an injury (spontaneous bleeding).

Bruise easily.

Bleed a lot after a vaccination.

In addition to bleeding after an injury, you may also have frequent episodes of bleeding, often into the joints and muscles, without being able to figure out a specific cause.When you have severe hemophilia A, bleeding can also happen in your brain.

Hemophilia A Epidemiology Insights

The total prevalent population of Hemophilia A in the 7MM in 2017 was 42,458 and expected to rise by 2030, during the study period [2017–2030].

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the highest prevalent population of Hemophilia A is in the United States with 14,200 cases in 2017.

cases in 2017. Severe Hemophilia A cases are more prominent in comparison to mild and moderate. Additionally, moderate and severe accounts for 75% of the Hemophilia A patient pool.

The report offers Hemophilia A Epidemiology in the 7MM for the study period 2017 to 2030 segmented by:

Age-specific Prevalent Population of Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

Number of Hemophilia A Patients on Prescription Medications by Different Class

Severity-specific Prevalent Population of Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

Total Prevalent Population of Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

Number of Hemophilia A Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class

Many companies that have shifted their focus toward this therapeutic area are:

Biomarin

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Catalyst Biosciences

Sanofi/ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Roche/ Spark Therapeutics

Pfizer/Sangamo Therapeutics

And others.

Scope of the report:

Geography Covered: United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan

Study Period: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030)

3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030) Epidemiology Segmentation: Gender Specific, Age Specific, Severity Specific, Total diagnosed etc.

Companies Covered: Biomarin, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Catalyst Biosciences,Sanofi/ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Roche/ Spark Therapeutics, Pfizer/Sangamo Therapeutics, and others.

Biomarin, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Catalyst Biosciences,Sanofi/ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Roche/ Spark Therapeutics, Pfizer/Sangamo Therapeutics, and others. Comparative Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies. Case Studies

KOL’s Views

DelveInsight’s Hemophilia A Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast–2030‘ report proffers an in-depth understanding of Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer, its etiology, and manifestations, a detailed analysis of the disease historical as well as forecasted epidemiology trends, its prevalence, incidence and patient pool.

The report covers the comprehensive layout of the available marketed or approved therapies forHemophilia A and the upcoming therapies in the pipeline in the haemophilia A market with unmet needs, market drivers and barriers that may impact the growth of the market size in the next decade in the 7MM.

Moreover, the Hemophilia A Market Insights report lays in front the therapy that has the potential to occupy the significant chunk of the Hemophilia A market, competitors’ analysis, key collaborations, licensing opportunities, R&D scenario and significant non-profit organizations working for Hemophilia A patients’ relief.

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Hemophilia A Market Overview at a Glance 3 Executive Summary 4 SWOT Analysis 5 Hemophilia A- Disease Background and Overview 6 Hemophilia A Epidemiology Methodology 7 Hemophilia A Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 United States-specific Hemophilia A Epidemiology 9 Japan-specific Hemophilia A Epidemiology 10 Hemophilia A Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 11 Proposed Guidelines for Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 12 Unmet Needs inHemophilia A Market 13 Hemophilia AMarketed Products 14 Hemophilia AEmerging Therapies 15 Hemophilia AMarket Forecast Methodology 16 Hemophilia A- 7MM Market Analysis 17 Conjoint Analysis 18 United States:Hemophilia A Market Outlook 19 EU-5 countries:Hemophilia A Market Outlook 20 Japan:Hemophilia A Market Outlook 21 Case Reports 22 Hemophilia A Market Drivers 23 Hemophilia A Market Barriers 24 Appendix 25 DelveInsight Capabilities 26 Disclaimer

