Melamine Formaldehyde Market Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Price Trends, Growth Analysis, Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Melamine Formaldehyde Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global melamine formaldehyde market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Also known as melamine resin, melamine formaldehyde (C4H6N6O) is a thermosetting plastic that is obtained by polymerization of formaldehyde. It is tasteless, odorless and resistant to heat, water, stain, impact, scratch, shrinkage and strong solvents. It is utilized in the production of toilet seats, pan knobs and handles, and household crockery items, such as glasses, cups, bowls and plates.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/melamine-formaldehyde-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Rising construction activities on account of rapid urbanization and the growing population represent one of the significant factors driving the market growth. In line with this, melamine formaldehyde is extensively utilized in the manufacturing of surface walls, cabinets and counters, and decorative laminated panels, which is contributing to its rising demand. Apart from this, melamine formaldehyde is employed in the automotive industry as a coating. This, in confluence with the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) projects to introduce better-quality, cost-effective and less hazardous melamine formaldehyde products, is expected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global melamine formaldehyde market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/melamine-formaldehyde-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global melamine formaldehyde market. Some of the major players in the market are Allnex Netherlands B.V., BASF SE, Borealis AG, Chimica Pomponesco S.p.A (Gruppo Frati S.p.A), Eurotecnica Contractors and Engineers S.p.A. (Proman Holding AG), Hexza Corporation Berhad, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, Ineos Chemicals, Mitsui Chemicals, Hexion Inc. (Formerly- Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC), Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., etc.

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Methylated Formaldehyde

2. Non-Methylated Formaldehyde

Breakup by Grade:

1. Industrial Grade

2. Reagent Grade

Breakup by Application:

1. Laminates

2. Molding Powder

3. Paints

4. Surface Coatings

5. Adhesives

5. Thermal Insulation Foams

6. Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

1. Construction and Building

2. Packaging

3. Electronics

4. Wood and Furniture

5. Automotive

6. Chemicals

7. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

Note- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-25) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Browse More Research Reports: