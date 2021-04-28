Insect Ingredient Market Expecting Huge Growth During 2021-2027

The Insect Ingredient Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Insect Ingredient Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Insects are considered a nuisance to human beings and pests for animals and crops. Still, Insects offer food at a low environmental cost, play a fundamental role in nature, and contribute positively to livelihoods. Insects are an extremely nutritious and healthy food source of protein, vitamins, high fat, mineral, and fiber content. The nutritional value of edible insects is variable due to the availability of a a wide range of edible insect species worldwide. Even within the same group of species, the nutritional value varies depending on the insect’s metamorphic stage, its diet, and the habitat in which it survives.

Top Key Players:- HaoCheng Mealworms, Inc., Agriprotein Technologies, Kreca, EnviroFlight, Proti-Farm, Chapul LLC, Exo Protein, Thailand Unique, Six Foods, Bitty Foods

Insect protein is primarily used in animal feed; however, demand for insect protein for human consumption is also projected to grow at the fastest growth rate due to increasing health consciousness across the consumers in developed and developing countries. The insect ingredient market has witnessed a significant share in developed countries owing to factors growth of rising consciousness towards health benefits offered by consuming protein, vitamin, and mineral content of the mealworms similar to that in the meat and fish.

The global Insect Ingredient market is segmented on the basis of usage, insect type, and application. On the basis of usage, the insect ingredient market is segmented into insect-based animal feed, insect-based pharmaceutical products, insect-based human food and beverage, and others. On the basis of insect type, the insect ingredient market is segmented into crickets, black soldier flies, mealworms, ants, grasshoppers, and others. On the basis of application, the Insect Ingredient market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, animal food and feed, and others.

